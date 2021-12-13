Illini left out of rankings, 2001 and 2002 Big Ten Champions set to return to campus

(WCIA) — Illinois basketball is left out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the third straight week. The Illini had a chance to boost their resume, with games over Iowa and No. 11 Arizona. They’re off a 2-0 start in the Big Ten with a win over the Hawkeyes, but lost to the Wildcats on Saturday.

The team will be back in action against St. Francis on Saturday, which is in conjunction with an alumni reunion that will honor the 2001 and 2002 Big Ten Championship teams.

Those teams will be honored during a halftime ceremony, along with an autograph signing after the game. Illinois career 3-point leader Cory Bradford is expected to attend among others. Frank WIlliams, the 2001 Big Ten Player of the Year, and All-American will be in attendance, along with Sergio McClain, Marcus Griffin, and others.

The 2000-01 Illini went 13-3 in Big Ten play to capture a share of the conference title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Elite Elite. The 2001-02 Illini went 11-5 in conference play to defend their Big Ten championship, while advancing to the Sweet 16.