Illini leave for Big Ten tournament, arrive in Indy with plenty of fanfare

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The third-ranked Illinois basketball team left for Indianapolis with a fitting goodbye. Illini cheerleaders, members of the Marching Illini and a few fans cheered on the team as they boarded busses bound for Indianapolis, their new home for what they hope is a near month long stay. The Illini (20-6, 16-4 B1G) won’t return home until they lose a game in the NCAA tournament or win it all. But first things first is a chance to win a Big Ten tournament championship after finishing second in the regular season race behind Michigan.

“That would be the most prized award that I can win in the next four to five days,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “That’s pretty much all I’m focused on, going to win that award. Bringing that Big Ten Championship home.”

The @MarchingIllini basketball band and @IlliniCheer sending @IlliniMBB off in style, almost felt like normal as the #Illini left for what they hope is a month long stay in Indianapolis for the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Thanks to @KevinLighty for the drone vid! pic.twitter.com/oBwVWVinq2 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 11, 2021

Illinois opens up play in the quarterfinals taking on Rutgers at 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights beat the Illini 91-88 in Piscataway on Dec. 20.