CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — “Make sure ya’ll get yourself some lemonade,” Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph said. “Please get some lemonade.”

This isn’t your typical lemonade stand. Illinois defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. were posted up at the corner of Randolph and John Streets in Champaign selling lemonade with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

“Just to have the privilege to do things like this and give back to the community,” Randolph said. “It’s just a blessing from God, I’m just happy to be in this position.”

It’s all apart of their NIL deal with Harrington Law. Randolph and Newton, also known as “The Law Firm,” have been using their deal to raise money for a variety of organizations in the community.

“I thought we were just going to do a commercial for them and call it a day, but I mean I’m happy it’s gone in the direction it’s been, because I mean, what we’re doing now is for a bigger cause,” Johnny Newton said.

It wasn’t just lemonade. Newton and Randolph took photos, signed autographs, met with fans and even sold out the Law Firm shirts. Something they said they never thought would happen when they first stepped on the field freshman year.

“It’s crazy I’m actually on a t-shirt, like, that’s the first shirt I’ve probably ever been on,” Newton said.

“It’s crazy,” Randolph said. “I never would’ve thought people would be wearing shirts with my name on it, especially me in a football jersey. There’s no words for it. It’s so surreal. I still can’t believe it. It’s crazy.”

The two best friends decided to come back to Illinois to play their final season together.

“Keith is just a weird person,” Newton said. “I feel like we’re just two complete opposites, but we come together we just combine perfectly.”

“When it’s fourth quarter and it’s hot out there and you look over to your right and you see a guy like him and he looks over back at you, there’s no words to describe that feeling,” Randolph said. “I just know he’s got my back and I got his.”

Giving back is an added bonus for the linemen. Illinois football begins camp August 3rd. The first game is at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2nd against Toledo.