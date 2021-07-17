Illini land Shawn Miller, highest ranked recruit for Class of 2022

(WCIA) — Illinois football landed another verbal commitment on Saturday, getting Shawn Miller out of IMG Academy in Florida. The 3-star wide receiver is the highest ranked recruit for the Class of 2022, with 247 Sports putting him among the Top-500 prospects in the country.

Miller chose the Illini over other Big Ten offers including Michigan State, and Indiana. Miller was also offered by Arizona and West Virginia. He’s the second commit of the week, after GCMS running back Aidan Laughery committed live on the WCIA 3 airwaves on Wednesday night.