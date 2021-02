(WCIA) — Illinois basketball finally gets a second commit for the Class of 2021. RJ Melendez announced his commitment to Illinois via his Instagram account on Monday night.

#Illini finally land their second commit for the Class of 2021.



Melendez is a Top-100 prospect, and is ranked a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports. The 6-foot-7 wing is also ranked as the No.13 player in Florida. He joins November signee Luke Goode in the Class of 2021, bumping the Illini up to ninth in the Big Ten rankings, while ranking in the Top-50 nationally.