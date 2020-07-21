Illini land Mizzou-transfer Khmari Thompson

Wide receiver commits to Illinois after two seasons with the Tigers

(WCIA) — The transfer portal is paying off for Illinois Football, who landed wide receiver Khmari Thompson on Monday. Illinois initially offered the Georgia-native a spot as a 3-star prospect out of high school, but Thompson entered the transfer portal after after two seasons with Missouri. Thompson played in three games with the Tigers, but sat out his sophomore season.

New Journey…..New Family…..New Number….New Opportunities. I’m ready for it all, can’t wait to wear that orange and blue🔵🟠#️⃣4️⃣@IlliniFootball #Illini pic.twitter.com/ZSWL023GSl — Khmari Thompson (@nx_prodigy) July 20, 2020

Thompson also ran track at Mizzou, he finished fourth in the 200m dash at the 2019 Mizzou Open setting a personal record, and clocked a 4.3 40-meter dash in high school. The 6-foot-1, 210 receiver adds a speed and depth to the room, as the third receiver to join the class during the off season.

Thompson had other power-five offers out of high school including Kansas State, Purdue, and Georgia Tech.