Illini land linebacker transfer Calvin Hart, plus first Bielema commit for 2021

(WCIA) — Bret Bielema has wasted no time getting players to Illinois. He picked up his first recruit for the Class of 2021, plus transfer linebacker Calvin ‘CJ’ Hart.

All Praise to the most high..🙏🏾 Next chapter 🟠🔵@IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/cRb7KjEjOg — Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) January 5, 2021

Hart is a transfer from NC State, recording 35 tackles in 2019. Last season, he earned 17 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two sacks. The 6-foot-1 225 pound linebacker fills a big position of need for the Illini after linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen left the program to enter the NFL Draft. With the new NCAA one-time transfer rule expected to pass this month, Hart could be immediately eligible to play this upcoming season.

Josh McCray also committed to Illinois on Tuesday, the 6-foot-1 running back joins the Class of 2021 as a 3-star prospect. The Alabama native is Bielema’s first commit since taking over as the head coach of the program.