Illini land linebacker transfer Calvin Hart, plus first Bielema commit for 2021

(WCIA) — Bret Bielema has wasted no time getting players to Illinois. He picked up his first recruit for the Class of 2021, plus transfer linebacker Calvin ‘CJ’ Hart.
Hart is a transfer from NC State, recording 35 tackles in 2019. Last season, he earned 17 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two sacks. The 6-foot-1 225 pound linebacker fills a big position of need for the Illini after linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen left the program to enter the NFL Draft. With the new NCAA one-time transfer rule expected to pass this month, Hart could be immediately eligible to play this upcoming season.
Josh McCray also committed to Illinois on Tuesday, the 6-foot-1 running back joins the Class of 2021 as a 3-star prospect. The Alabama native is Bielema’s first commit since taking over as the head coach of the program.