Illini land Florida transfer Omar Payne

(WCIA) — Payne is coming to Champaign. Illinois basketball landed Omar Payne as a transfer from the University of Florida

“I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois,” Payne wrote in his announcement on social media.

I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois 🔸🔹#fightingillini pic.twitter.com/hLDDF0oXCu — Omar Payne (@Ogomarpayne) April 3, 2021

The power forward played in 24 games with the Gators this season, averaging 3.8 points per game. His 7-foot-5 wingspan has allowed him to earn 63 career blocks, in two seasons at Florida. He shot 75% from the field this season, helping the 7th seeded Gators to a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance.

In his two seasons at Florida, he shot 66.7 percent from the field, while averaging 15.4 minutes per game. The Florida native was a Top-50 national prospect out of high school.