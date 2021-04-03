Illini land Florida transfer Omar Payne

(WCIA) — Payne is coming to Champaign. Illinois basketball landed Omar Payne as a transfer from the University of Florida
“I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois,” Payne wrote in his announcement on social media.
The power forward played in 24 games with the Gators this season, averaging 3.8 points per game. His 7-foot-5 wingspan has allowed him to earn 63 career blocks, in two seasons at Florida. He shot 75% from the field this season, helping the 7th seeded Gators to a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance.
In his two seasons at Florida, he shot 66.7 percent from the field, while averaging 15.4 minutes per game. The Florida native was a Top-50 national prospect out of high school.