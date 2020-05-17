Illini land defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football landed another grad transfer as defensive tackle Chinedu Odeogu commits to the Illini for the 2020 season. Formerly at California, the Inverness, IL native will bring much-needed depth to the defensive line.

With the Golden Bears, Odeogu missed most the 2019 season due to injury, but earned 13 tackles his sophomore season, while playing in all 13 games. Illinois graduated most of it’s defensive line last season, losing impact players Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver, including defensive end Oluwole Betiku who recently signed with the New York Giants despite one season of eligibility remaining.

At 6-foot-4, Odeogu is the now the seventh transfer to join Illinois head coach Lovie Smith’s Class of 2020, joining TreSean Smith (Louisville) Christian Bell (Wisconsin), Brian Hightower (Miami), Brevyn Jones (Mississippi St.), Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and Desmond Dan (New Mexico St.).