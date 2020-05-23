Illini land 3-star commit Brody Wisecarver

(WCIA) — Illinois football landed another commit for the Class of 2021. The 3-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver announced his verbal commitment to the Illini on Saturday.

The St. Louis Missouri native is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state, and chose the Ilini over other power-five schools including Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, and Arizona. Wisecarver is now the highest-rated commit for 2021.

He joins Daniel Edwards (FL), Sedarius McConnell (GA), Samari Collier (TX), Prince Green (GA), and Trevor Moffitt (FL) as the sixth verbal commit for the 2021 recruiting class.