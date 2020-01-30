Illini hoops learning how to win multiple ways

WCIA — It’s easy to win basketball games when shots are falling but Illinois is finding multiple ways to come out ahead during its Big Ten best six-game winning streak. The constant in it all the last month has been the team’s defense, allowing the Illini to be competitive late and gut out wins instead of relying on shooting.

“I didn’t think we played our best basketball at Michigan, but we still found a way because of our defense,” Frazier said. “Our defense has been one of our biggest focuses right now and we just have to continue to do that.”

The Illini (15-5, 7-2 B1G) have made a big time jump in scoring defense this season, going from dead last in the league allowing 75.2 points per game to middle of the pack this year at 64.5 ppg. During their last six games, Illinois is giving up an average of just 58.8 points per outing.



“As we’ve started to have some success with it, then confidence has grown, our techniques have tightened up and we’ve continued to make fewer and fewer mistakes,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “So there’s a confidence that has come with that, and that’s been a big part of this overall team’s growth.”

Illinois returns to the court Thursday night hosting Minnesota for a 6:30 p.m. tip on FS1.