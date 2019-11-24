Illini hit stride in highest scoring game since 1993

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball put on a show Saturday night. The Illini (5-1) scored 120 points, the most in a game in 26 years, easily beating Hampton 120-71 at State Farm Center.

Five players scored in double figures, including a new career high 19 from Alan Griffin. The sophomore flashed his ability to knock down 3’s, hitting a game high three, to go along with his explosiveness of the bounce. Griffin exploded to the hoop for a highlight reel dunk to pump up the crowd and his teammates. Freshman Kofi Cockburn scored 20, to go along with 13 rebounds, it’s his fifth double-double in just six games to start his college career.

Maybe the most impressive stat was the lack of turnovers, none in the first half for the Illini, who have struggled hanging on to the ball this season. Illinois finished with a season low nine turns, while forcing 16.

“We did a pretty good job of communicating on defense and that translated to offense and we were making the right pass and we were getting easy buckets cause we were sharing the ball as well,” Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz said.



“We don’t get too high, we don’t get too low,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “As one of the leaders on the team, that’s what I try to stress. Even though we won by like 30 something points, it’s a win and we just want to go on to the next one. We staying solid, we staying ten toes down and we just keep trying to get wins.”

Illinois is back on the court Tuesday hosting Lindenwood at 7 p.m.