Illini hit the field for spring ball with new head coach Bret Bielema

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There wasn’t an opponent and players weren’t wearing pads, but Illinois football was back in Memorial Stadium Tuesday for the start of spring practice. It served as the first shot new head coach Bret Bielema and his assistants got to work hands on with the roster.

They’re starting with the basics. “Tuesday, Thursday is going to be a huge emphasis on fundamentals and drills,” says Bielema. “I don’t want them to get good at a drill, I want them to get good at a fundamental.”

Football is back! (Yes, we were scheduled to come to spring ball before this weekend) A few notes:



• Jake Hansen wasn’t practicing today, I was told he just got back last week and will be there soon

• As many of you know Caleb Griffin is listed as a K/WR, he was running routes pic.twitter.com/qXlbp4y9Rd — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) March 23, 2021

“We’re going to make mistakes. This is our first time together,” says defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. “There will be mistakes made so play hard and we’ll correct it when we get into the film room.”

Even though Tuesday was only a light sampling, it was the first time seeing new faces like transfers Calvin Hart Jr. and Chase Hayden. For the old faces, it was nice to be back together.

“Obviously we got the new staff so it’s a little bit different,” says offensive lineman Doug Kramer. “That adds to the excitement and that adds to the anticipation you’ve had the past eight weeks. Having those meetings, getting ready leading up to it, now it’s here so it’s time to put in the work.”



“I consider myself more of a leader on this team and maybe in the receiver room,” says wideout Donnt Navarro. “Embracing that, bringing some of my previous experiences and helping guys out, that’s kind of my approach and it will continue to be that way.”

The Illini still have a long road before they play their first game for Bielema. The new coach thinks they’ll get to where they need to be.

“We’ve seen how they responded, I’ve liked they way they competed,” says Bielema. “They’ve definitely grown in every area we’ve asked they to. We’re no where close to where we need to be but we’re on that path.”

On Saturday, they’ll put the pads on for the first time this year. Practice runs through late April, the week after Orange and Blue Spring game on April 19.