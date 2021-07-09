Illini hire Tim Anderson for last assistant opening

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offseason that saw a complete turnover of the assistant coaching staff, Illinois men’s basketball is now back to full strength after the hiring of Tim Anderson.

Anderson spent the past four season on the DePaul coaching staff, and before that he was a program director for MeanStreets in Chicago, one of the most sucessful AAU teams on the EYBL circuit.

“Tim is the complete package. He has expertise in every area to benefit our players and our program,” Underwood said. “You’re talking about someone who is an industry leader in player development, as evidenced by many of the world’s top players selecting Ground Zero Training as the place to perfect their game. He is an excellent teacher, and he brings great recruiting ties not just in Chicago, but throughout the state of Illinois and nationally. Tim has done it at literally every level, from high school and AAU, to junior college and division II, and low major to high major in division I. He is a grinder who has paid his dues because he loves the game of basketball and helping people achieve their dreams. He is without question an ‘Every Day Guy’ who is the perfect addition to our staff.”

Anderson played at Crane High School and went on to star for Oklahoma Panhandle State.

“It’s exciting to become part of Illinois Basketball, to join a program that is truly special with its history and its fan base, and to join Coach Underwood’s winning culture, a coach who has won everywhere he’s been throughout his career,” Anderson said. “I grew up watching the Fighting Illini on channel 26, and understand the tradition that started with Coach Henson and has carried through to this day. For the all-time great players that wore the jersey and left a legacy with the success built here over the years, that’s what we’re charged with continuing. It’s a special opportunity and we’re ready to get to work to make it happen.”

Anderson will start with Illinois July 26.