URBANA (WCIA) — After winning the Big Ten tournament last weekend, the Illini got to watch the NCAA selection show with the expectation of hearing their name. The Orange and Blue landed 9th seed in the San Antonio Regional.

Crystal Wang continues to get honors for Illinois, being named Big Ten Player of the Year after shooting 62 in the final round of the tournament. This came after Wang was invited to play at the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team USA. Now, she says she’s focused on helping her team win in Texas.

“I think it’s amazing just to see that today we were just able to know that we’re going to regional for sure and instead of having to worry about if we’re going or not,” Wang said.

“Definitely a little different feeling of just wondering where we’re going to be going and so I’m excited to be going to San Antonio,” , Illinois head coach Renee Slone said.

The regional will begin Monday, May 8th.