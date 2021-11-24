Illini heading into final regular season games, primed for NCAA Tournament spot

(WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is onto the final stretch of the season, playing their last two games on the road.

With two big wins over Maryland and Indiana last week, the Illini were able to maintain their ranking as No. 24 in the AVCA Coaches poll, and are in a good spot to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

“I feel like this week, anything we add is a bonus to it,” says head coach Chris Tamas. “And when you’re in that position, I think that help alleviate some stress, and allows you to play a little bit more freely, but at the same time, you want to end on your best volleyball, and so again we’re just trying to come out here and we’ve always had that one day at a time mentality, and try to bring our best volleyball and we want to do that heading into postseason play here.”

The Illini will play Michigan and Michigan State for their final two games of the season. In 2019, the Illini lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament following their Final Four run in 2018.