Illini have to “wait till next year” to hear name called on Selection Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Any other year at 5:30 p.m. on CBS you could see the NCAA tournament selection show. Not this Sunday. Leaving many schools waiting to hear their name called on the infamous Selection Show.

The Illini were in prime position to be the higher seed in their first round matchup. Illinois won five of their last six games to shoot up the bracketology boards. Some had Illinois as high as a 6-seed, which they could have improved on with a good performance at the Big Ten tournament. Brad Underwood was especially looking forward to the “Big Dance”, calling it a special moment hearing your name called.

“You know, it’s one of the great, great, great emotions that take place is hearing your name called, and that sense of accomplishment that you have. I don’t think there was any doubt, we weren’t a bubble team. We were in,” Underwood said. “I’m disappointed for our guys that they don’t get to hear their name. That’s pretty special. It’s one of the great memories. But I also understand the ramifications of automatic qualifiers and who do you pick and how difficult that could be. We’ll wait until next year.”

Below are links to some of the more popular bracketology projections:

