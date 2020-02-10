Illini have the attention of ESPN SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt was in attendance for the Illinois and Maryland matchup on Friday. We spoke with him before the game, he said the Illini have his attention.

Van Pelt is a Maryland grad and was visiting Champaign for the first time ever. He said he ate at Papa Del’s before the game, gave them a good review, then posted up behind the Maryland bench to take in the contest.

Papa Del’s in Champaign was excellent. Pizza apparently takes 1-2 days to be made. So I bummed a slice from a 🐢 fan. Delicious. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) February 7, 2020

The ESPN personality remembers when Illinois hired Brad Underwood, and he knew they made the right decision.

“When they hired Brad I said on Twitter, I said ‘Look, this is a great hire and I thought he would be the guy that turned this program back to what we’re used to it being’, and here we are. They’re ranked, they’re at the top of the conference,” Van Pelt said. “Look, they’re a tournament team, they’re tough, they play hard, that’s what Coach Underwood teaches and they’re a load, man, they’re a lot to deal with.”

Incredible atmosphere in Champaign. Enjoyed meeting @TheOrangeKrush I think I took pictures with most of you. That’s a helluva win for the 🐢. Building was on fire and the home team was up a bunch. Big heart and big fight from @TerrapinHoops — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) February 8, 2020

You can catch SVP on SportsCenter weeknights at 11 p.m. CT on ESPN.

