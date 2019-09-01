Illini hang banner, beat Tennessee

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Only two days after a five setter at Tennessee, the same two teams were at it again. And again, it took five sets with the Illini coming out on top.

Before the game, Illinois raised their 2018 NCAA Semi-finalist banner. It’s the fourth semi-finalist banner hanging in Huff Hall, one of those being the 2011 national runner-up.

Former radio voice Dave Loane was also recognized pregame with a Final Four ring.

Illinois won the first two sets but Tennessee took sets three and four. The Illini looked determined in set five and won it convincingly. Illinois is now 2-0 and travel to Iowa City this weekend for the Big Ten/Pac12 Challenge.