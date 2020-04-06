Illini had eyes on national championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The NCAA men’s basketball national championship was scheduled to be played on Monday night, until the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Illini had their eyes set square on Atlanta and playing in the title game.

Illinois ended the season 21-10 and would have been in the field of 68 for the first time since 2013. We’ll never know if they would have made it to the national championship, but head coach Brad Underwood liked their chances.

“We were in a position to win a national championship, to be quite honest. I think in a year there was no clear-cut favorite, we were, we had a chance,” Underwood said. “I wanted them to experience that. The Illini Nation is back, better than ever. We’ve got Illinois back in the NCAA tournament, we’ve got Illinois back on the national stage.”

Selection Sunday for the 2021 tournament is March 14th, 2021, 342 days away.