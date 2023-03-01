CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps went down at practice Tuesday and was hospitalized over night. Head coach Brad Underwood said Epps was taken to Carle where he had tests and evaluations done.

Underwood said it was a tough situation to see for players, coaches and staff. Epps family came into town. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer said he saw Epps walking around campus earlier today, but Underwood did not go into detail about what caused him to collapse.

“It was a pretty awkward and tough situation yesterday,” Underwood said. “It was tough for our players, for our coaches. He’s progressing from the situation, he’s doing better.”

“I think it’s effecting every body,” Mayer said. “Everybody’s just kind of waiting to see what happens. He’s obviously okay, so everybody’s okay with that, but we don’t know what’s going to happen to him the rest of the season or if he’s like going to have to quit basketball, like we have no idea what’s going on.”

“It really was scary, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “I mean, that’s my teammate, we’ll always be here for him. We just hope he’s doing better and just praying for him. That’s my guy, I’m always checking on him, I’ve seen him today actually, he’s doing way better.”

Matthew Mayer was recently out sick all week after the Ohio State game. He said he drank 6 energy drinks and was out with caffeine poisoning. Illinois has their last home game of the season tomorrow against Michigan.