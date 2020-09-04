Langley climbs leaderboard at Lincoln Land Championship

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — After round two of the Lincoln Land Championship, Scott Langley finished the best among all former Illini with a 68. This tournament is always a homecoming of sorts Langley, who was born just outside Chicago and grew up in St. Louis. With no fans at this year’s event due to COVID-19, the 2010 NCAA champ and Arizona native is walking the course a little differently.

“Normally all my people are here,” says Langley. “I definitely miss seeing all the friendly faces and it’s been so great to play here over the years and have so many Illini fans.”

Langley is doing his best to keep a long term outlook moving forward. The Korn Ferry Tour won’t promote the top 25 players up to the PGA Tour until this time next year, meaning there’s a lot of golf ahead. It’s a change of pace for veterans like Langley, as the 31-year old tries to work back to the sport’s biggest stage.

“You know next year I see myself planning a little bit more of a schedule,” says Langely. “Play two or three and take a week off regardless of the way things shake out.”

For rookies like Nick Hardy, playing every week is almost the norm. The Illini alum has played 12 out of the 13 events since the restart. Hardy made the cut to advance to the weekend, after an eagle and a birdie that saved him on the back-nine.

“I’ve just learned a lot of things about managing myself in the last three months,” says Hardy. “I’ve been playing a lot of golf, so I’m going to continue that.”

And just like Langley, Hardy is getting a chance to play in familiar territory, he’ll get to sleep in his own bed next week as the tour rolls into the Chicago Highlands Club for the Evans Scholars Invitational.