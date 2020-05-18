Illinois golf wins B1G awards

WCIA — Both Illinois golf programs had their seasons cut short due to COVID-19 but the men’s and women’s programs are well represented on the All-Big Ten teams, announced by the conference on Monday.

Jerry Ji is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second team selection after a memorable first collegiate year. The Netherlands native was second on the Illini with a 72.00 stroke average. He tied a program single round record as well, firing a 63 in his first round at Illinois. Ji is the first freshman to win the league’s top newcomer award since Michael Feagles in 2007. The senior was tabbed a first team All-Big Ten pick for the fourth time, becoming just the fifth guy in program history to receive the honor four straight times. The other All-Big Ten selection for the Illini is fellow senior Giovanni Tadiotto, who was picked for the second team. Both Tadiotto and Feagles have announced they will return to Champaign for a fifth season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the women’s side, Tristyn Nowlin earns her first All-Big Ten first team honor, after finishing on the second team the previous three seasons. She led the Illini with a stroke average of 72.58, including her second career tournament victory in September at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic. Kornkamol Sukaree is on the conference’s second team after finishing as the team’s top placer in three out of seven tournaments.