Illini Golf set for 13th straight appearance in NCAA Championship

(WCIA) — The Illinois Men’s Golf team has arrived in Scottsdale, Arizona ahead of their 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Championship. The six-day competition tees off on Friday at Grayhawk Country Club, and the Illini are looking to bring home their first title in program history.

The Illini recently won the Big Ten Championships and they’re coming off the heels of a second place finish at the NCAA Regionals. But they have a chip on their shoulder after finishing 27th in their last championship appearance in 2019.

“We’ve been talking a little bit about that,” says head coach Mike Small. “And those talks will be intensified these next couple days about being on point, and kind of exercising that tournament out of our memory and out of our history and come out ready to play this time, because if we come out a little flat or a little bit ‘hey we’re here again, this is old hat for us, we may not get off to the start we want.”



“Definitely very excited,” says junior Tommy Kohl, who has made two appearances in the NCAA Championship lineup. “This is what we work for all season is this national championship birth, and I think we’re all ready to go.”

Full schedule for the tournament can be found below. Live coverage of the event will also be aired the Golf Channel.

STROKE PLAY SCHEDULE – 72 HOLES

Friday: Round 1 (18 holes) – 8:10 a.m.

Saturday: Round 2 (18 holes) – 8:10 a.m. CT

Sunday: Round 3 (18 holes) – 8:10 a.m. CT – Top 15 Teams Advance

Monday: Round 4 (18 holes) – 12 p.m. CT – Top 8 Teams Advance

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE – JUNE 1-2, 2021