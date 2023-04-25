URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois golf fifth year senior Tommy Kuhl has been selected to represent Team United States for the Arnold Palmer Cup. The Morton native will be the seventh different Illini golfer to compete at the cup. Teammate Adrien Dumont de Chassart competed for them last year.

Illinois golf is looking to win their eighth-straight conference championship as they head to the Big Ten Tournament this weekend, winning 13 in the last 14 years. Head coach Mike Small isn’t thinking about the streak.

“Anytime you get a streak, I think there’s more probably added pressure, every time it goes,” Small said. “We have to keep that pressure off of us. It’s not internal pressure it’s all pressure from the outside, but we can’t go into that just thinking we’re a part of that streak. This team has to create it’s own identity and do it for themselves, do it for their teammates, and just win another Big Ten Championship and count that as that and not necessarily a part of the streak.”

The Illini tee off Friday, April 28.