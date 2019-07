CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini have picked up their second commit in the last week with Georgia quarterback CJ Dixon pledging to Illinois.

Dixon was on campus for the Grill at the Grove this weekend. He announced the commit on his Twitter.

His offer list includes schools like Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State.

He is the 5th commit for Illinois in the class of 2020, the first quarterback.