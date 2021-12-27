Illini game against Florida A&M canceled

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s game Wednesday against Florida A&M has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Illini program, per a team release.

The Illini have been off since last Wednesday when they beat Missouri to take Braggin’ Rights. The team had been off for Christmas break, with many players going back home.

Loco de llegar a Puerto Rico mañana 🥰😩🇵🇷 — Plummer 👌🏾 (@AlfonsoPlummer9) December 22, 2021

The team did not confirm how many positive cases there are.



Fans who bought a ticket for Wedneday’s game through the university will be contacted no earlier than January 5, when school business operations resume after the holiday, about a refund. Season ticket holders will be contacted later in the season. Fans who bought a ticket from a third-party service, like StubHub, will need to contact that seller.



