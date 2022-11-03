CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois true freshman Gabe Jacas continues to get accolades for his play. The outside linebacker was named one of fourteen semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. With 4 sacks, Jacas is tied for the most in the country by a true freshman and tied for second on the team.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners of the award include: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (2018); Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (2019); Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (2020); and Brock Bowers, Georgia (2021).