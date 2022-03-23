PITTSBURGH (WCIA) — RJ Melendez and Luke Goode offered a look into the future and a positive to take away from Illinois basketball’s 68-53 second round loss to Houston in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. Other than the play of the two freshmen, there was not a lot Illini Nation can hang its hat on in the defeat.
Melendez made four of his five shots off the bench for the Illini, scoring nine points in 20 minutes. Goode splashed two 3s for six points in 19 minutes, with head coach Brad Underwood turning to his two freshmen after not playing them in the first round of the Big Dance in a close win over Chattanooga.
“You’re looking for anything that will spark you,” Underwood said. “I had made up my mind that we needed to a little deeper in this game anyways but RJ’s spontaneity and his athleticism, I knew we would need in this game and then Luke just jumps up and makes two like he’s been doing it his whole life so we needed that.”
The most memorable moment for Melendez against the Cougars wasn’t a good one though. He was whistled for a technical foul in the second half for hanging on the rim on runout dunk following a turnover. The bucket cut the lead Houston lead to 46-42 but the Cougars closed the game on a 22-11 run to win by 15.
Three more freshmen are coming in next season for the Illini in Ty Rodgers, Sincere Harris and Jayden Epps, all four star recruits.