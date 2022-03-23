PITTSBURGH (WCIA) — RJ Melendez and Luke Goode offered a look into the future and a positive to take away from Illinois basketball’s 68-53 second round loss to Houston in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. Other than the play of the two freshmen, there was not a lot Illini Nation can hang its hat on in the defeat.

Melendez made four of his five shots off the bench for the Illini, scoring nine points in 20 minutes. Goode splashed two 3s for six points in 19 minutes, with head coach Brad Underwood turning to his two freshmen after not playing them in the first round of the Big Dance in a close win over Chattanooga.

"Luke and RJ were terrific"#Illini HC Brad Underwood went with freshmen Luke Goode and RJ Melendez against Houston, combined to go 6-of-9 from the field, 15 points/6 rebounds



"You see the future, RJ's talent and spontaneity. You see Luke's ability to go jump up and make shots" pic.twitter.com/86S1QH8B9K — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 20, 2022

“You’re looking for anything that will spark you,” Underwood said. “I had made up my mind that we needed to a little deeper in this game anyways but RJ’s spontaneity and his athleticism, I knew we would need in this game and then Luke just jumps up and makes two like he’s been doing it his whole life so we needed that.”

The most memorable moment for Melendez against the Cougars wasn’t a good one though. He was whistled for a technical foul in the second half for hanging on the rim on runout dunk following a turnover. The bucket cut the lead Houston lead to 46-42 but the Cougars closed the game on a 22-11 run to win by 15.

"I didn't get no explanation from the ref. I tried to ask the ref, 'What was it?' he didn't want to explain it to me"



The #Illini cut the lead to 46-42 off an RJ Melendez fast break dunk when he was whistled for a T, Brad Underwood:



"C'mon to kill momentum like that? Horrible" pic.twitter.com/oNmoFelNdN — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 20, 2022

Three more freshmen are coming in next season for the Illini in Ty Rodgers, Sincere Harris and Jayden Epps, all four star recruits.