Illini freshman Johnny Newton making big strides after positive COVID-19 test in August

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Johnny Newton didn’t experience training camp the way most freshman do.

The defensive tackle wasn’t even on the field when it started in August.

“I felt pretty bad being away from my team,” Newton said. “Not being able to help my team and I just wanted to get back out and do anything I could to help my team be better.”

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 when he got to campus in August. He had to quarantine in a hotel room and sit out for cardiac screening, missing three weeks of his first training camp.

“I really had to keep my head up, my family and my teammates really kept me motivated to keep pushing, so I did a lot of workouts in my room and studied a lot of film,” the Illini true freshman said. “I talked to my coaches a lot and they told me everything was going to be alright.”

Once he got on the field, he didn’t miss a beat. After recording his first tackle against Purdue, Newton made his first start against Minnesota last Saturday. He ended up with three tackles, one tackle for loss and a 10-yard sack.

“No one works harder than Johnny,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “As I’ve said, he checks off all the boxes. He’s just a young player that needs experience and everyday he’s going to get better.”



“He’s going to be something good, I like the way Johnny plays,” Illinois grad transfer defensive tackle Rod Perry said. “I like having him next to me. He’s a good player, he doesn’t fold under pressure and he likes to work.”

Newton was a 3-star recruit out of high school in Clearwater, Florida. The 6-foot-2, 270 pound tackle committed to Maryland last August but flipped to Illinois on signing day in December. That paired him up with another former teammate, Illinois quarterback Deuce Spann. The two guys were little league teammates.

“These three games felt me feel more confident in my game than anything else,” Newton said. “And I feel like I’ll keep getting better every week.”

Newton hopes to build on his five tackles so far this season when Illinois visits Rutgers Saturday morning at 11, with the Illini still looking for their first win of the season.