Illini football training camp highlights Day 1

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois training camp starts on Friday. Craig Choate breaks down five things to look for over the next two weeks.

1.) DefenseNo way around it, Illinois boasted one of the worst defenses in the FBS last season. They allowed 508 yards per game, 39.4 points per game, and more than seven yards per play. Opponents converted on 70 of 157 3rd downs, for a .446 percentage. Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson resigned on October 29th, following back-to-back-to-back weeks of giving up 45 points and more than 545 yards. That was capped by a 712 yard performance by Maryland. Lovie Smith took over the DC duties, limping to the finish line. The defense gave up 43 points per game over the final four contests, losing three of the four. Three times last season Illinois allowed 63 points in a game. It’s no secret Lovie has been majorly involved in the defense since he took over as the Illini leader, but Nickerson was still calling the plays as DC. Now it’s Lovie’s show. Can he make the right adjustments? If Illinois wants to make a bowl this season, the defense has to get close to 10 points better. Of the 68 teams that made a bowl game last year, 12 of them allowed 30 or more points per game last season.