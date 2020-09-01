Illini football restarts practice after marching for equality

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football team restarted practice on Tuesday, one day after a player led march through the streets of campus town and Champaign to protest police brutality. Junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green organized the rally against racism and to promote social equality, with hundreds of Illini athletes participating.

“There’s a lot been going on in the past couple months, for Champaign, for the Illini football team, and for us to do this is a really special moment for the community,” Illinois senior linebacker Milo Eifler said.

#Illini athletes, coaches, and community members take a knee outside the Champaign PD to remember the victims of police brutality pic.twitter.com/A3WnTHT2AG — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) August 31, 2020

The Illini were scheduled to resume practices on Monday but head coach Lovie Smith supported his players delaying workouts so they could march and stage the peaceful protest. Eifler was one of the leaders of the pack, marching down first street with signs holding signs with music blaring from a speaker. The group stopped at the Champaign Police Station, where a prayer was said, along with several players speaking to the crowd. They then turned around and headed back to Grange Grove and Memorial Stadium, where they started.



“This is bigger than sports, and this is something that needs to be addressed,” Illinois sophomore receiver Casey Washington said. “And I think if we miss a practice or two, it’s kind of more important than a practice.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Tuesday marks the three-week point since the Big Ten officially postponed fall sports. President Trump tweeted he spoke with conference commissioner Kevin Warren about immediately resuming football. According to a statement released by the league, a White House representative reached out to Warren on Monday to set up a call. The two leaders spoke Tuesday, with Trump calling the decision to get back on the field, ‘On the one yard line!’

The Big Ten’s statement on the meeting with President Trump:

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”