CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coming off a loss at home to Michigan State, but the Illini will now have a battle facing 5-4 Purdue.

The Boilermakers have a tough offense with wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jones has 944 yards this season so it’ll be a matchup for Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon has had a breakout year with 27 total tackles and 11 pass breakups. After not being highly recruited out of high school, he’s been getting national attention for his play.

“I got a chip on my shoulder,” Witherspoon said. “I just play with a chip on my shoulder. I wasn’t highly recruited so I just take that as an edge and play with that as a chip and use that and go out there and play and compete every play. I just go out there and compete. I go out there and work every day, so I can see why I just put in my work and they trust me so knowing that they trust me, just helps me play better and just boosts my confidence even more.”

Illini head coach Bret Bielema said injury wise outside linebacker Seth Coleman has not been cleared, defensive back Taz Nicholson was cleared and Josh McCray has been practicing.