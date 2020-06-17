Illini football players adjusting to life back on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Several Illinois football players have been back on campus for more than a week now but the first voluntary workout didn’t start until Monday. Small groups are getting together with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez for the first time in three months, preparing for the fall.

“It’s definitely exciting for sure, you hear his voice, you hear the whistle, you’re like, ‘Okay, it’s time to grind with your guys and your teammates,'” Illinois junior receiver Donny Navarro said. “Obviously smaller groups right now, but it’s fun being other there, and I like it way better working out with my teammates, rather than being at home and working out alone.”

Illinois’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4th against Illinois State.