Illini football picks up two commitments

WCIA — The Illinois football team added two commitments Thursday, one for this fall and one for the Class of 2021. Louisville grad transfer TreSean Smith announced he’s coming to Champaign and will have two years of eligibility with the Illini. The 6-foot-1 safety was suspended for the entire season in 2019 under new Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Smith is the sixth transfer to join Illinois head coach Lovie Smith’s Class of 2020, joining Christian Bell (Wisconsin), Brian Hightower (Miami), Brevyn Jones (Mississippi St.), Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and Desmond Dan (New Mexico St.).

Just before Smith announced his decision, Illinois picked up its third commit in the Class of 2021 when Florida linebacker Trevor Moffitt announced his intentions. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound prospect is ranked a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports. The South Sumter junior picked Illinois ahead of offers from Temple, Florida Atlantic, Army, Navy and several others.

I’m ALL IN! Illini Nation Stand up! We Bringing the Heat To LittyVille #TooILL21 pic.twitter.com/kkq89D7OMR — TMOFF5️⃣ (@trevor_moffitt) May 14, 2020

The Illini are currently last in the Big Ten in the Class of 2021 with just three commits. The program started the month with just one commit, Texas quarterback Samari Collier, before defensive back Prince Green committed on May 3.