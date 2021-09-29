Illini football margin of error small as they try to snap four-game losing streak

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The margin of error for Illinois football is small, something first year Illini head coach Bret Bielema knows all too well. Three out of the team’s four straight losses have been by one score or less, leaving a lot of Illini Nation asking what could have been. It’s all part of rebuilding a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011.

“I think the margin for error for us in the infancy of this coaching staff with this player group is very, very short, very, very small, however you want to say it but the good side is there are a lot of good things trending in the right direction,” Bielema said. “That margin of error for us to have success is very small and coaches we have to minimize that as best we can and put our players in the best position possible.”

Illinois welcomes in Charlotte for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The 49ers have as many Power 5 wins as the Illini, and that’s one. This will be the second Conference USA opponent for Illinois after losing to UTSA in one of those single score disappointments in Week 2, falling 37-30.