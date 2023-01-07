(WCIA) — Illinois football lands four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy. Elzy made his announcement at the 2023 All-American Bowl in Texas.

The 6’3″, 200 pound wide receiver had over 1,000 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior. The Chicago native chose Illinois out of 25 college offers. Also at the All American Bowl, Illinois signee David Olano. The Naperville native is ranked the 3rd kicker in the nation.

“I’ll be the receiver that they need,” Elzy said. “The third down balls Imma go get it.”