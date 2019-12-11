Illini football holds off bowl practices, coaches hit recruiting trail hard

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football gets 15 bowl practices leading up to the Redbox Bowl but the team will not use all of its allotted workouts. The players are resting up, with several injured, and studying for finals. The coaches are on the road recruiting, picking up two commitments this week. Three-star Florida defensive end Cooper Davis flipped from Missouri to Illinois on Wednesday, while three-star defensive tackle Anthony Shipton pledged to play for the Illini on Monday.

“It’s non-stop,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “We had an excellent week last week, we hit the pavement running right away. A lot of great prospects that are buying into what we’re telling them. The visions we have for our program.”

Illinois faces Cal in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. CT. It’s the first bowl appearance for the Illini since 2014 and the second straight time the Bears are in the postseason.