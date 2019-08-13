Illini football hits halfway point of training camp

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team is officially halfway through training camp. The Illini practiced for the 10th time on Tuesday morning at the Campus Rec Fields, they will workout 10 more times before starting game week preparations for Akron.

“Camp right now, it’s just about finishing,” Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “It’s just about coming in with a mentality everyday. There’s no place you want to be, we just want to be ready for the season so we have to come out with the same mindset everyday and that’s to get better.”

Injuries are starting to add up for the Illini, who have several guys sidelined. Freshman standout cornerback Marquez Beason went down with a knee injury on Tuesday during a 1-on-1 drill. After getting carted off, the Top 100 national recruit returned to the sideline on crutches wearing a knee brace. Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and Trevon Sidney were scratches from Tuesday’s practice, among others. Meanwhile receiver Josh Imatorbhbhe left the workout early and did not return.

The Illini will practice again on Wednesday but it is now closed to the public and media. There are only two more open practices left, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields. Saturday’s workout is now closed to the public.