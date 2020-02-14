Illini football gives back to veterans in Danville

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Illinois football players Marquez Beason and Sydney Brown spent part of their Valentine’s Day spreading some love. The two defensive backs, along with Illinois football director of man development Jake Zweig, passed out cards, footballs and other Illini gear to veterans at the VA Hospital in Danville Friday afternoon.

“Just by walking in, we see the smile on their faces, so it’s just exciting to see new faces, and it’s just a good feeling to give back,” Beason said.

This isn’t the first time the Illini have spent time with veterans in Danville, but doing it on Valentine’s Day means a little bit more.

.@IlliniFootball spreading a little Valentine’s Day love handing out cards to the veterans at the VA Hospital in Danville … how sweet ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/O4DmEwXRow — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 14, 2020

“It’s nice to have them here, it’s nice to have them here supporting us,” Army veteran James Tucker said. “We support them and they support us.”

“Giving back to the community is something is offseason that we as a team have come to decide that we need to do more community service and stuff,” Brown said. “So I’m excited and looking into the future this is something that’s going to be great.”

