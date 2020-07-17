Illini football continues workouts to prepare for season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Little has changed for Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez, despite the world around him looking a lot different. The workouts are essentially the same, minus a few tweaks, and the end goal is identical to any other season: get players ready to take the field.

“We are preparing right now to play football and we’re going to do everything that we need to do to play football,” Hernandez said. “As far as we know right now, it’s still football so want to train our guys to do everything that they can do to be successful. To take care of themselves and do everything they need to do on the football field.”

There are dozens of questions, mainly, will there be a season? That’s out of Hernandez’s control, so he’s just taking it one day at a time, controlling what he can. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, Chancellor Robert Jones and Director of Sports Medicine Randy Ballard rolled out their plans to return to competition during a campus wide briefing on Thursday. All acknowledged the challenges associated with COVID-19, but made it clear they’re going to do everything they can to play sports this fall.

“It gives me great confidence that even though there will be disappointments, even though there will be significant financial implications, we will get through this,” Jones said. “And I think we will be a stronger conference and a stronger program on the other side of COVID-19.”