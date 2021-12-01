Illini football commits Jordan Anderson, Malachi Hood plan to enroll early after winning state championship

DEKALB (WCIA) — Illinois football commits Jordan Anderson and Malachi Hood will both enroll early at Illinois next month, just a few weeks after signing their National Letter of Intent. The early signing period starts Dec. 15 and both guys are expected to ink, then start their college careers in January. Anderson and Hood led Joliet Catholic to the Class 4A state championship last weekend, beating Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27 at Huskie Stadium.

.@jda_anderson21's 4A State Title Game: 375 total yards, 5 total touchdowns, 1 championship.



Here's some of the future #Illini's best highlights: pic.twitter.com/MARyTk3EdJ — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 27, 2021

“I think it’s a symbol of what’s to come for the next four years, I think we’re just getting started,” Hood said. “We’re coming in with a great class, hopefully this isn’t the end.”

JCA #Illini commits Jordan Anderson and Malachi Hood are enrolling at Illinois early. They’ll head to Champaign in January and play in the Spring Game. — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 27, 2021

Hood had three tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the title game. The 6-foot-2, 210 pound linebacker is a 3-star recruit, ranked No. 32 in the state. Anderson shined on the state’s biggest stage, scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 306 yards. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound running back is also a 3-star recruit who is excited to suit up on the same team as Malachi at the next level.

“I’ve loved playing with Malachi since I was a freshman. He’s a great player, and we just talk through it. Talk about going to Illinois, it’s just a great thing. It’s just going to be a blessing playing with him again next year.”

Illinois currently has the 10th ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. It’s rated 45th in the nation with 19 committed players.



