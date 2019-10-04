Illini football arrives in Minnesota for “crossroads game”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WCIA) — It’s an all important match-up in Minnesota. The Illini are still searching for their first conference win of the season and they’re looking to take down the undefeated Gophers in a game that they say could set the tone for the rest of the season.

“If we play well this game it could slingshot us through the rest of the Big Ten West and give us a good shot to compete with everyone in the Big Ten,” Illinois junior linebacker Jake Hansen said. “And then I think if we don’t show up it could hurt us, and we could lose a little confidence, but I think we’re going to rise to the occasion.”

The Illini haven’t won a Big Ten game since last year’s win against the Gophers. Senior running back Reggie Corbin highlighted the game with 213 rushing yards. He’s playing a big role in the backfield again this season, but knows Minnesota will be a challenge.

“They’re high motor guys, they play hard, they stick to what they do,” Corbin said. “They’re very traditional to what they do, and you just got to expect their best.”

It’s a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network, with the Illini two touchdown underdogs.