Illini football adds Nicholson, class up to 13

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The February signing day doesn’t have the same feel as it once did, especially for Illinois. Tahveon Nicholson was the only guy to sign with the Illini on Wednesday, the opening day of the signing period. The 5-foot-11 defensive back is ranked a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and comes to Champaign out of Palmetto Prep Academy in South Carolina. Nicholson is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, picking Illinois ahead of an offer from Florida Atlantic.

The Class of 2020 stands at 13 for head coach Lovie Smith, who says he expects to add several grad transfers in the coming months. Five players also blue-shirted last season, meaning they count towards this year’s scholarship limit of 25.

“Will we fill all those scholarships before we start playing football?” Smith said. “Absolutely, I think it’s a different day on how recruiting goes a little bit. High school recruiting, there’s a lot of ways you can add to your program.”

Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in the team rankings, with no 4-star recruits after Jadon Thompson decommitted and flipped to Cincinnati on Tuesday. There are also no in-state scholarship players in this class for the Illini, who have an average star ranking of 0.849, 13th in the league.