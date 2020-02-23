Illini focused on finishing month strong

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Big Ten is a jumbled mess this season, to put it lightly. There is no clear-cut leader, meaning the Illini are right in the hunt.

Some projections have eleven or twelve teams making the NCAA tournament, the Illini being one of those. Illinois is 9-6 in the league, and 17-9 overall. With a Maryland loss on Sunday, Illinois is three games out of first, and only a half game out of second. With only five games left it’s getting down to crunch time, but the teams is staying focused.

“It’s about seeding, so you want to give yourself the best opportunity you can have. The biggest thing for us, like I said, you’re gonna hear a lot, is just being focused right now on February,” Trent Frazier said. “Just finishing this month strong and just staying dialed in and just finish these games strong.”

“What happened on February 23rd will be different than what is gonna be the reality,” Brad Underwood said. “It’s exciting to be in the talk and I’m more worried about us continuing to play well and get better and that’s all we can ask for.”

Illinois hosts Nebraska on Monday at 7:00.