Illini flip 3-star wide receiver Eian Pugh

(WCIA) — Bret Bielema is sticking to his goal of recruiting the best in-state talent, as Eian Pugh flips to the Illini. Pugh announced his verbal commitment to Illinois on Wednesday, just shortly after announcing his de-commitment from Cincinnati a few days ago.

“Home is where your heart is,” said Pugh via his social media.

247 sports ranks Pugh as 3-star recruit, and is listed among the Top-15 prospects in the state. The Oak Park native will join the Class of 2022 and add some needed depth to the wide receiver unit.

