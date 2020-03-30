Illini finding unique ways to workout from home, including cars and trash cans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Smith Football Performance Center sits empty. No coaches, players, or staff are in the building while COVID-19 runs through the country. Without their weight room, the Illini football players are finding new ways to stay in shape.

Offensive lineman Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski decided to pull and push cars down the street. Josh Imatorbhebhe used a trash can to do some box jumps. Kendall Smith loaded up two cases of bottled water on his shoulders to do some lunges.

Head coach Lovie Smith loves the creativity of his team.

“I feel good, it doesn’t surprise me at all. When I talked about our captains, of course Doug, Alex Palczewski, Jake Hansen, Blake Hayes, I know who those guys are so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Smith said. “Really you kind of go through and you challenge guys to come up with different way to get a good workout in using different items, different things. I thought that was pretty neat for Doug to come up with that.”

Smith added that as long as all the other college football programs aren’t allowed to practice either, he doesn’t mind missing a few practices.