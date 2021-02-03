Illini find rhythm in second half, while earning a not-so-pretty win against Indiana

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — By no means was it a pretty, but the Illini found a way to win ugly in Bloomington on Tuesday night. The Illini gutted out a 75-71 victory against Indiana for their first win at Assembly Hall in 11 years, but fans had less to cheer about with 54 fouls called against the team. Indiana had 56.

In the first half the Illini gave up 41 points, allowing the Hoosiers to shoot an impressive 60% from three. The Illini bounced back from their slow first-half, holding the Hoosiers to just 32% from the field and two field goals in the last 11 minutes of the game.

"For us to get where we need to go, we have to be like where we were in the second half."#Illini head coach Brad Underwood breaks down the second half/OT defense, holding the Hoosiers to just 32% from the field after they shot 48% in the first half pic.twitter.com/hmJKrRtIt1 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 3, 2021

“For us to get where we need to go, we have to be like where we were in the second half and this team can be elite because of Da’Monte Williams, because of Jacob Grandison, Giorgi the way he played tonight,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “Curbelo, Adam Miller has turned into an elite on ball defender. You throw Trent and Ayo out there and all of a sudden you’ve got some guys who are very capable of guarding, so it’s just putting that chemistry together.”

Both teams had a two-minute shooting drought at the end of the second half, but Illinois had a chance to win it in regulation with a Kofi Cockburn jumper. Cockburn misses the shot, sending the game into overtime tied at 68. Andre Curbelo sparked a big-time play in OT, with an assist to Kofi Cockburn for the dunk. Curbelo had just one turnover the entire game, and helped seal the deal in the final minutes.

Dagger dunk from @kxng_alpha on a beautiful @papicurbelo11 feed! 🔨



No. 12 @IlliniMBB escapes in OT at Assembly Hall: pic.twitter.com/E33KJJb5EZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 3, 2021

“One of the greatest things was the court vision that I have,” says Curbelo. “I saw Kofi, I trust him, and I gave it to him and I knew he was going to get it. At the beginning of the year he was struggling a little bit, but that doesn’t matter, I have confidence in my own teammates. I love them, they’re my brothers and I trust them. So I just gave it to him, and that was game right there.”

"I saw Kofi, I trust him, I gave it to him, I knew he was going to get it…he caught it, dunked it and that was game right there."@papicurbelo11 breaks down the big time bounce pass in OT to Kofi Cockburn that led to a big time dunk to seal the #Illini win pic.twitter.com/LldOvD9Gg3 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 3, 2021

The Illini will host No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday at 1:30 P.M.