Illini fans leave Indy empty handed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Illini fans are heading home empty handed after the Big Ten conference canceled the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, less than an hour before the first game was scheduled to tip off.

“We were a little frustrated that we weren’t going to be able to watch the games, really frustrated for the players and the universities that don’t get to finish their seasons,” Illinois fan Brian Mosley said. “But we’re really thankful, we’re really blessed that none of us contracted the coronoavirus, or none of our family or friends.”

“Oh man what a bummer, you put this on your bucket list,” Illini fan Bruce Barber said. “Maybe we come back next year for the NCAA final four in Indianapolis and the Illini will be here.”