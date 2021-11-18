Illini fall to SIUE 71-62

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After winning their first two, Illinois women’s basketball was not able to win three games to start their season for the third time in four years, losing to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 71-62.

The Illini got out to a good start, leading after one quarter. But the Cougars outscored Illinois by 17 points in the second and third quarters. Aaliyah Nye had a game-high 17 points, nine of those coming on three-pointers.

Illinois stays at home as they welcome in UC-Riverside for a Sunday match-up at 2 p.m.